Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Macerich as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

