BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$120.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOO. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$79.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$108.38.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$103.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.63 and a 52 week high of C$107.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

