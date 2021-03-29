BTIG Research Raises BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $87.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $47.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). On average, research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $2,381,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $28,058,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,595,000.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

