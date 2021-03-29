BTSE One Day Volume Hits $198,715.00 (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. BTSE has a market cap of $8.62 million and $198,715.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003400 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BTSE has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.00967249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00079097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029938 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

