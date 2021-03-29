Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Lessened by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for approximately 7.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Bunge worth $40,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.