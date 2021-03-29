Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.