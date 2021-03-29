BUZZCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 137.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

