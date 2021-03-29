Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,094 Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

FM stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

