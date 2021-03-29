Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.21 and a 1 year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

