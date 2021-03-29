Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

NYSE:HD opened at $304.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

