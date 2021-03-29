Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.74 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

