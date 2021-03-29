Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $898,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,866,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after buying an additional 521,583 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.