Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $49.87 on Monday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.