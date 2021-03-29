CaixaPay (CXP) Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00059469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00220248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.00947638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

