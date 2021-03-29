Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 113.0% in March

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the February 28th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

