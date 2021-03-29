Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,148 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $28.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $731.65 million and a PE ratio of -21.08.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

