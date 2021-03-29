Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 238.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

