Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Maritime Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

