Canaccord Genuity Trims Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Target Price to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of XBC opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.07 million and a P/E ratio of -87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

