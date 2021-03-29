Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 307,574 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 307,574 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $274,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The firm has a market cap of $324.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.57 and a 200 day moving average of $274.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.