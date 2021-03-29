Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $245.48 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,692 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $245,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.77. 182,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $382.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

