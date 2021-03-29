Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,882 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equitable were worth $460,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 28.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 4.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $31.62. 13,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,160. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

