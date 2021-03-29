Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $228,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $237.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $277.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.