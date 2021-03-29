Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

