Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,426 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Codexis were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

