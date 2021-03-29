Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,955 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 7.29% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SPDV stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

