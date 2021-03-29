Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Toro were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Toro by 7,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,442 shares of company stock worth $3,552,696. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

