Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Square by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

NYSE:SQ opened at $213.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

