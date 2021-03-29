Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,600,000 after purchasing an additional 272,868 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

