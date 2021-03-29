CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

CTRE opened at $23.79 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

