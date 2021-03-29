Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth $305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 284.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 61,227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth $693,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CRI stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.