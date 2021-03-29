Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.1 days.

CADNF stock remained flat at $$12.33 during midday trading on Monday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

CADNF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

