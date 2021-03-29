Castleark Management LLC Has $57.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $57,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $21.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $562.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $213.29 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.28 and its 200-day moving average is $459.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

