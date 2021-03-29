Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $16.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $601.84. 718,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,099,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $721.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

