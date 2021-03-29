Castleark Management LLC Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Timken worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $81.64. 3,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.