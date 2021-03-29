Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

IWN traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.83. 60,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,171. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

