Castleark Management LLC Sells 118,918 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,918 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.41% of CareDx worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,073. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.56. 15,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

