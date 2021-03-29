Castleark Management LLC Sells 197,190 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,190 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

