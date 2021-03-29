Castleark Management LLC Sells 22,825 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,825 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nevro by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 239,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 93,969 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $82.96 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.