CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha Sells 2,000 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00.

Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.44, for a total transaction of C$138,880.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$69.07 on Monday. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.52 and a twelve month high of C$71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.77. The company has a market cap of C$12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.63.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

