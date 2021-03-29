CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Up 76.1% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $40,576.13 and approximately $170.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005593 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001116 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

