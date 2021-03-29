CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDTI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

