Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $152.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.32.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

