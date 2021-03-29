Celer Network (CELR) Tops One Day Volume of $112.39 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0910 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $498.83 million and approximately $112.39 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00624843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,764,458 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

