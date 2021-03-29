Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Simms C. Browning Buys 417 Shares

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Simms C. Browning purchased 417 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $15,533.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,168.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CET stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 184,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Central Securities by 54.0% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Central Securities by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

