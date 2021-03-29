CertiK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.99 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $100.41 million and $26.99 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.00967249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00079097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029938 BTC.

CertiK’s total supply is 101,649,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,471,194 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik.

