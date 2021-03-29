Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,822,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.