Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 79,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 84,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average is $165.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

