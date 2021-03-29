Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after buying an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after buying an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

