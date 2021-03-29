Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

